|
|
Ghioto, Banna I.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Banna I. Rodriguez Ghioto of Lake Clarke Shores, passed away on November 25, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was 102.
Banna was born on April 27, 1917 to Joseph and Caroline Rodriguez in Neodesha, KS. She attended Bruce High in Luke, MD and went on to graduate from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Cumberland, MD in 1939. Jobs were scarce in 1939, even for nurses, so she enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1941. She served in the European and Pacific theatres, stationed in Iceland, England, Germany and Luzon in the Philippine Islands. She received multiple Decorations and Citations for her 36 years of military service. In 1995, she represented nurses who served in the Pacific as a participant in the TV documentary "Victory in the Pacific" with CBS correspondent Dan Rather. Other participants included General Herbert Schwarzkopf, Jr., former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and many others.
Banna was a pioneer in the development of public health services throughout the Glades of Palm Beach County, served as a Consultant for the Florida Division of Mental Health and was a Professor in the nursing program of Palm Beach State College. She will be lovingly remembered by her stepsons James Ghioto (Sharon), Thomas Ghioto (Shirley), and stepdaughter Mary Ann Newman, sister Audrey Nolan, nephews Rey Rodriguez (Vivian) and Marino Alvarez (Victoria) and many more nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her community, friends and family.
Friends may visit with the family from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417, with a Prayer Service to be held at 6:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2892 S. Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461. Interment will follow at 12:30PM at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 S. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Palm Beach Friends of Fisher House Inc., 7305 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33410.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019