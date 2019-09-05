|
Hughes, Barbara A.
If — after Hurricane Dorian passes — you see a dog or cat wandering loose, open your heart to them. Coax them to safety. Get them the care they need. Find or make a home for them. That's what Barbara A. Hughes would have done.
In her 66 years on this earth, Barbara never turned away from an animal in need, and over the course of her life, she made a home for many — at one point, more than a dozen cats, dogs and horses shared her home. In her later years, she was involved in Big Dog Ranch Rescue, but she was also known to stop traffic (literally) so a meandering turtle could make its way to safety, to buy extra bread for the ducks at a nearby pond, to liberate lizards from her cats' clutches, and to pick up wandering dogs and return them home.
In early September 2019, as the hurricane approached Florida's coast, Barbara A. Hughes passed away.
Barbara was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Evelyn and Virgil Acuff. After high school, she nurtured her love of horses at Lake Erie College. She worked in finance for more than 30 years, eventually serving as Chief Financial Officer.
A beloved friend to many, Barbara is survived by her mother, Evelyn Allen, of Lantana, Florida; her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly Acuff Momoi and Katsuhiko Momoi, of Mountain View, California; stepbrother Randy Allen and stepbrother Willie and his wife MaryAnne Allen, of Memphis, Tennessee; and a number of nieces and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Virgil.
At Barbara's request, no funeral service will be held, and she asked friends to refrain from posting on social media.
If you wish to celebrate her life, please consider volunteering or donating to an animal rescue organization of your choice or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the physicians and nursing staff at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston and West Palm Beach and at TrustBridge Hospice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019