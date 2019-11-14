|
Anderson, Barbara
Barbara Roeper Anderson, 86, of North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 11, 2019, following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Beloved wife of 53 years of the late Robert D. Anderson, she is survived by their children; Karen Ouellette and husband Stephen Ouellette of Rockport, MA, Libby Anderson and husband Rob Watson of Westhampton, MA, Dean Anderson and wife Dana Lynn Anderson of Chicago, IL, and seven grandchildren; Emma and Jamey Ouellette, Dillon and Kyle Watson, and Isabelle, Tatum and Chase Anderson.
The daughter of James and Carrie Roeper, she was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MI and graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Education. An avid reader and storyteller, she never lost her love of teaching and learning whether she was in or out of the classroom. She shared family stories with her grandchildren who were always a captivated audience, and she never missed a NY Times crossword puzzle for the love of the challenge and the joy in solving their mysteries.
She and her husband originally lived in New York City where their first child, Karen, was born. They moved to New Jersey in 1961 and settled in Rumson for 40 plus years before moving permanently to North Palm Beach, FL in 2010. A kind and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she was known by all to be generous with her time and love. She was actively involved in her community in a variety of ways ranging from reading to young children at local elementary schools to volunteering at the Junior League for many years. She had a special way of connecting with everyone she met.
Mrs. Anderson was a member of the Rumson Country Club, Rumson, NJ, Seabright Beach Club, Seabright, NJ, Lost Tree Club, North Palm Beach, FL, Sandy Bay Yacht Club, Rockport, MA, Tower Hill Presbyterian Church, Red Bank, NJ, and First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, FL. Her love of music was welcomed by the church choirs in Red Bank and North Palm Beach where she sang with them for a combined total of almost 40 years. She was a sharp competitor in Bridge, which she continued playing her entire life. She was smart, graceful, caring, and loving to all who knew her. Her generous love of family and friends will be deeply missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. The family is planning memorial services in North Palm Beach over the Christmas season and Rumson, NJ over the summer. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., Gloucester, MA.
