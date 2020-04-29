|
|
Ericson, Barbara Ann
Barbara, died peacefully on April 27, 2020 in Orlando, FL at the age of 73 and will be missed for her wit and compassion. Barbara was born on February 28, 1947 in West Palm Beach, FL to Arthur and Ann Bracker. She graduated from Lake Worth High School and completed her Bachelor's degree at Palm Beach Atlantic University. She is survived by her son Stephen Ericson and brothers Bruce Bracker and Charles Bracker. A private memorial service will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Orlando, FL. In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020