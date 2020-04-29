Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
1654 N Semoran Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
(407) 851-1983
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ericson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Ericson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Ericson Obituary
Ericson, Barbara Ann
Barbara, died peacefully on April 27, 2020 in Orlando, FL at the age of 73 and will be missed for her wit and compassion. Barbara was born on February 28, 1947 in West Palm Beach, FL to Arthur and Ann Bracker. She graduated from Lake Worth High School and completed her Bachelor's degree at Palm Beach Atlantic University. She is survived by her son Stephen Ericson and brothers Bruce Bracker and Charles Bracker. A private memorial service will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Orlando, FL. In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -