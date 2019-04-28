LIGHTMAN, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann Lightman, 84, passed away in her home on April 22, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Barbara was the very first baby born in Boston, MA on January 1, 1935. She was the eldest child to Benjamin and Leona Cohen. She married Bernard Lightman in 1956, and they raised their four children together in Providence, RI and North Falmouth, MA. Barbara is survived by her husband, Bernard Lightman of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Harry Muslow of Moshav Beit Gamliel, Israel; her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Jay Granat of River Vale, NJ; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Monica Lightman of Easton, CT; her daughter, Stefanie Lightman of West New York, NJ; her sisters Adele Green and Cheryl Edwards; her ten grandchildren; and her one great-grandson. In life, nothing made her happier than seeing her family enjoying each other's company. She was a truly loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Barbara will be buried in a private ceremony. A funeral ceremony took place on April 24, 2019 at Temple Judea in Palm Beach Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St, Suite #200, Newton, MA 02458 (http://braintumor.org). Barbara always put her family first, and donations to this particular cause would have been her wish. Further details from KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES Boca Raton 561-717-2874 - (https://kronishfuneral.com/) or ([email protected]). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary