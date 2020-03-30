|
Murphy, Barbara Ann
Barbara A. Murphy (Brinker), of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020. Born in West Palm Beach, FL on May 19, 1941 she was a lifelong resident of Palm Beach County. Barbara was retired from the Palm Beach County School District where she served in student administration at Jupiter High School for 17 years. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Winston Murphy, son Kenneth Scott Murphy, father Richard H. Brinker and mother Mildred Brinker. She is survived by her son Patrick "Gregg" Murphy (Everarda), grandchildren Megan A. Murphy (Tennessee), Veronica Garcia, Felipe Garcia (Jupiter), great-grandchildren Gavin Neese (Tennessee) and Lexi Neese (Tennessee), brother Richard Brinker (Lynn), sister Patti Crouch (Kentucky). Donations to Samaritans Purse in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020