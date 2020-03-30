Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Murphy


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Barbara Ann
Barbara A. Murphy (Brinker), of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020. Born in West Palm Beach, FL on May 19, 1941 she was a lifelong resident of Palm Beach County. Barbara was retired from the Palm Beach County School District where she served in student administration at Jupiter High School for 17 years. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Winston Murphy, son Kenneth Scott Murphy, father Richard H. Brinker and mother Mildred Brinker. She is survived by her son Patrick "Gregg" Murphy (Everarda), grandchildren Megan A. Murphy (Tennessee), Veronica Garcia, Felipe Garcia (Jupiter), great-grandchildren Gavin Neese (Tennessee) and Lexi Neese (Tennessee), brother Richard Brinker (Lynn), sister Patti Crouch (Kentucky). Donations to Samaritans Purse in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -