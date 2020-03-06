|
Bagley, Barbara B.
Barbara B. Bagley, 91, entered peacefully into rest on March 2, 2020, in Jupiter, FL surrounded by family. Barbara is formerly of Buffalo, NY. She is survived by her children David (Michelle) Jung, Daryl E. Jung, Jeffrey (MaryBeth) Jung, and step-daughter Susan (Michael) Hettler. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Jupiter Beach Resort, 5 N Hwy A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477, from 1:00PM to 4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a memorial contribution to your local hospice organization. For online condolences, please visit
(http://www.TaylorandModeen.com).
