Barbara Colleen Charbonneau

Barbara Thomas, Salmon, Charbonneau "Coco" passed from this life to join her beloved Marc October 21, 2020. This lovely lady spent her life making things beautiful and people happy. She loved being a grandma and found her greatest joys preparing huge holiday meals, sewing, decorating and her daily crossword. Born to Wilma Ellen Barker & Edward Louis Thomas in Fort Scott, KS. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Rebecca Potter, Edward Thomas & her son, Daniel Salmon. She is survived by her sister Glenda Miller, her daughter Lynette Moneymaker, her son Walter Salmon, her stepchildren Liseanne & Andre Charbonneau, grandchildren Courtney Gatlin, Shannon Rose, Chance Salmon, Destinee Nelson, Nate Clair, Stephanie Brown, Justin, Sofia & Alexander Charbonneau, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews. Special thanks to Trustbridge Hospice. Arrangements by The Neptune Society. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



