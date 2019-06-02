Home

THORNTON, Barbara Ellen On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Barbara Ellen Thornton passed away in the presence of her loving husband and children at age 69. Barbara was born on January 3, 1950 in Summerset, PA. She moved to South Florida in the early 1970s, where she met and married her husband, George Davidson Thornton. Later she raised a daughter and a son, Simone and Jeremy, in Lake Worth, FL. She was actively involved in community development in Lake Worth, and volunteered her service to enrich the community for many years. Barbara loved to travel, and had a deep and discerning appreciation for beauty in art, design, and nature. Those who knew her recall a wife, mother, sister, and friend with a profoundly generous heart, who was always eager to help those around her in need. Barbara is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, George, her daughter, Simone, her son, Jeremy, as well as by many beloved family members and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00AM at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church at 1000 W. Lantana Rd. Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019
