Barbara F. Jones, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Southampton, NY, died July 10, 2020 at age 73. Born November 23, 1946, she was one of eight children and is survived by three sisters Patricia Mott of West Palm Beach, Joan O'Donoghue of Southampton, NY, Evelyn Gregory of Cornelius, NC, eight nephews and six nieces. She is predeceased by husbands Ken Jones and Hilton Winters, sisters Veronica Brents, Ellen Trocchio, Jeanette Pryor, brother Daniel Foley, parents John and Ann Foley, and one niece. She was a Legal Secretary, then became a real estate agent before owning The Tropical Inn, a wine and beer establishment in Lantana where she lived for over 30 years. She was charitable and enjoyed playing golf, well-known for philanthropy and an avid animal lover. She was active in the Florida Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion, and the VFW. A future Memorial Service will be held. Donations to ASPCA and VFW Post #5335 in her name are appreciated.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
