Barbara Ford


1938 - 2019
Barbara Ford Obituary
Ford, Barbara
Mrs. Barbara George Ford age 81, of Tequesta, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Mrs. Ford was born on May 24, 1938 to Tarpley and Mabry George in Morrow, Georgia. She graduated from Jonesboro High School and attended The University of Georgia. She also attended Florida Atlantic University.
Mrs. Ford married Roy Edmond "Ed" Ford, Junior. She is survived by her husband of 62 years; her children, Russell Edmond Ford (Sara Anne) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Dana Ford Day (Henry) of Atlanta, Georgia; sister Anita Friday of Gastonia, North Carolina; grandchildren, Sam Ford (Caroline), Jack Ford, Michael Day and Caroline Day.
She loved her husband, children and grandchildren and was a close friend to many particularly through her love of tennis and golf.
The burial will be private. A Celebration of Life is being planned for late July. Please contact [email protected] or [email protected] for details.
In lieu of flowers make donations in Mrs. Ford's name to the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation's Pulmonary Department or a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 28 to June 30, 2019
