Barbara Gail Smith Williams
Williams, Barbara Gail Smith
Early evening on May 1, 2020, our extraordinary mother passed away peacefully from complications related to ovarian cancer. For more information see www.glickfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
