|
|
BOURGEA, Barbara Galleher Barbara Galleher Bourgea, 86, of Hobe Sound, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born in Taftville, Connecticut and had been a resident of Tequesta and Hobe Sound since the 1990's, and she loved the intracoastal. She was a parishioner of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Hobe Sound. She is survived by her sons, Patrick Galleher and his wife Julia Galleher, including their 4 sons, Patrick, William, Jack and Ryan; her eldest son, David Bromley and his wife Teri Bromley and their son Jason Bromley; her daughter, Paula Tabb and her husband Mike Tabb and their 5 children, Michael, Sarah, Jessica, Hannah and Nathaniel. Memorial service will be 6:00PM, Saturday March 2, 2019, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Hobe Sound. Memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Research in Barbara's memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019