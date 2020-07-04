Grover, Barbara

November 2, 1936

June 22, 2020

Barbara Grover, 83, passed away in her husband's arms on June 22, 2020. Born in Panama City, FL and raised in Miami, she became a military wife and lived in Japan and Germany. With her husband Wayne Grover USAF - retired, they settled in the Lantana area where they both worked for the National Enquirer, she as an advice columnist. As a second marriage for both, they were wed 50 years, raising seven children together. Barbara was a true southern belle, gentle and soft spoken, loved by all who worked with her or knew her as a friend. She always said "I love you" to family and friends whenever they parted. She left a memory in all who knew her as an "angel on earth".After a series of radiation treatments for breast cancer, her life was never the same as her heart and lungs were damaged. Lovingly cared for by her husband Wayne, she slowly grew weaker and was bed ridden for her last few years. Before she passed, she told her husband, "If I die first and there is any way, I will come back and watch over you." That is who she was. She is survived by her husband Wayne Grover, her sons by her first marriage, Curtis and Gary Wiseman and her daughter Midori Gayle York and by her step children, Leigh Anne Jashaway, Christan Grover and Gregory Grover. Her step daughter Dawn Sabrina Hamner passed away 14 years ago. She requested no funeral and was cremated at the Neptune Society, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.



