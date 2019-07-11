Jacobowitz, Barbara H.

Barbara H. Jacobowitz, 61, of Royal Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Barbara was born June 25, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY to Selwyn and Leona Kurta. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Irwin Jacobowitz; daughter Melissa Jacobowitz; son Joshua Jacobowitz; sister Pamela (Paul) Bierman; and nieces Jacqueline and Haley Bierman. Barbara was a kind and generous soul loved by many – in addition to being a leader in her community, she nurtured close friendships with many people who came to see her as family. She was very influential in Palm Beach County's public health arena, serving as a professional and volunteer advocate for many health-related issues and causes, most recently as the Health Services Administration University Department Chair at Keiser University and a founding member of the Palm Beach County Diabetes Coalition and the Chair of its Board of Directors. Beyond her many professional accomplishments, Barbara was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, who was always there for those she cared about in times of need. She delighted in nothing more than making others happy. She leaves to cherish her memory the many people whose lives she made better. Funeral Services and Burial were held at IJ MORRIS AT STAR OF DAVID CEMETERY OF THE PALM BEACHES, 9321 Memorial Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33412 561-627-2277.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to the Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County at

www.diabetescoalitionpbc.org Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019