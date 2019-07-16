Johnson, Barbara J.

Barbara Johnson was born in Washington, DC on January 15, 1945, to the late Augustus and Lila Braswell. She departed this life on July 13, 2019, with her family by her side. Barbara was educated in the Washington, DC school system. She was Vice President and co-founder of Communications by Johnson. She was passionate about community service and was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Westside, West Palm Beach. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Randy K. Johnson, Sr. She was a loving mother to Randy, Jr., Ginger, and Cheryl. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Tiye Barnes and Jordan Riley; three sisters, Martha Ducree, Shirley Cuffie, and Carolyn Davis; brother, Henry Taylor. She leaves fond memories of brother-in-law, Ronald Davis; sisters-in-law, Sarah Taylor, and Gladys Richardson, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Samuel Richardson. Friends will be received on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Riviera Beach. A Scripture Service will be held at 6:00PM, followed by recitation of the rosary. A Funeral Mass to Celebrate the Life of Barbara will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the church, with Rev. Fr. Peter Truong presiding. A reception will follow in the Ave Maria Hall at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions are made in Barbara's memory to the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach County and/or Westside West Palm Beach Kiwanis Club Foundation.

