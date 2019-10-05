Home

Barbara Jean Barton Obituary
Barton, Barbara Jean
Barbara Jean Smith Barton, age 83, of Jupiter, FL, went home to meet Jesus on Saturday, August 28, 2019. Barbara was a profile in courage to the end. She never once complained or questioned God's path for her. She set an amazing example to everyone around her with her humor and quiet acceptance.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Cindy Croushore and husband Ron of Jupiter, FL and Pittsburgh, PA, son Robert Birdsong of Fort Lauderdale, FL and niece Lori Cote and husband John of Jupiter, FL. Barbara had six grandchildren, one grand-niece and four great-grandchildren who will see her again one day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Order of the Daughters of the King at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Tequesta, FL. We love you Barbara Jean, God Speed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
