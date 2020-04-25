Home

Barbara Jean (Seitz) Schuler passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Washington, DC at the age of 91. She suffered from dementia. She and her husband Bill had moved to Washington in 2011 to be near their oldest daughter, Sidney. Barbara was born in Winona, MN to Ray and Harriet (Heidel) Seitz. She attended high school in Winona, then Stanford University and the University of Minnesota.
She married at age 19 to William C. Schuler. They had a home built near Lake Winona and raised four children there. They loved living in Winona, where they had a beautiful view of the park, lake, and bluffs out their windows. Barbara's husband was president of Schuler Chocolates. After Bill retired, they moved to reside full time in Palm Beach, FL. Barbara liked being a stay at home mother and was dedicated to her husband and children. She hosted dinner parties, tested new recipes for the candy factory, planted flowers, traveled, volunteered, danced, and played tennis, golf, and bridge. She was an avid fiction reader and wrote a book review column for the Winona Daily News and the Minneapolis Tribune. Her repertoire of recipes was enormous and exotic. She liked to laugh and fooled people with her playful sense of humor.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Sidney Schuler of Washington, DC; daughter Stephanie Schuler of Spokane, WA; son Rick Schuler (wife René) and grandchildren Ian and Owen of Lake Forest, IL; and son Kurt Schuler of Puerto Rico. She was preceded in death by her brother Gordon and her husband William.
Barbara will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
