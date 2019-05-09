Resources More Obituaries for Barbara KAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara KAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers KAY, Barbara Barbara Kay, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 8, 2019. Barbara's selfless leadership, gentle wisdom, humane spirit and boundless generosity in service of the local and global Jewish communities will live on always. A visionary international leader, Barbara was widely considered one of the matriarchs of the Palm Beach Jewish community, and created an unprecedented impact locally, in Israel and throughout the world. Barbara's leadership roles at Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County included past board chair of both the Federation and Women's Philanthropy. With her husband, Jack (z"l), Barbara demonstrated their commitment to the Jewish future by naming the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches' Barbara & Jack Kay Early Childhood Learning Center in 2013. Barbara demonstrated her devotion to Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach by naming the Barbara & Jack Kay Rabbinical Chair. Her leadership and generosity had a far-reaching impact, through significant leadership and philanthropy with organizations including Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service, American Friends of Magen David Adom, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), Lorraine & Jack N. Friedman Commission for Jewish Education (now a part of the Jewish Federation), Jewish Federations of North America (formerly the United Jewish Appeal), Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches, Arthur I. Meyer Jewish Preparatory School, MorseLife Health System, Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach, Taglit Birthright Israel and Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Barbara's commitment to tikkun olam can be felt around the world, most notably in Israel through her founding of the JDC's S&P Foundation with her brother Professor Stanley Mills (z"l). The foundation supports programs that benefit at-risk children and families in Israel's lowest socio-economic cities. These life-changing initiatives encourage nutrition enrichment and healthy living via consumption of healthy food, preventative dental care and engagement in physical activity for thousands of vulnerable people. The S&P Foundation was recently renamed the Barbara Kay Family Foundation so Barbara's extraordinary legacy can continue through her children's leadership. Barbara's son David Shulman sits on the board of the Barbara Kay Family Foundation, her daughter Nina Saslove is a current JDC board member, and her daughter Susan Shulman Pertnoy is the immediate past president of the Mandel JCC. In 2016, Barbara's unique and remarkable impact on the Jewish community were celebrated with the Jewish Federation's highest honor: the Jeanne Levy Community Leadership Award. The award is named in honor of Barbara's dear friend Jeanne who, like Barbara, is widely recognized as a matriarch of the Palm Beach Jewish community. In her professional career, Barbara was president of Barbara Gordon Associates, an advertising and marketing public relations firm. Barbara created mosaic, a TV news magazine program on Jewish issues. For 40 years, she hosted and interviewed some of the world's most prolific figures. In recent years, she co-hosted the program with her daughter, Susan Shulman Pertnoy. Barbara also produced seven documentaries for the JDC, traveling extensively around the world. In addition, she was the executive producer of The Bridge, a multimedia presentation highlighting the first International Jewish Women's Conference in Amsterdam and Israel. Barbara is survived by her children Susan Shulman Pertnoy and husband, Ronnie; Nina Saslove and husband, Joshua; and David H. Shulman and wife, Jill; her grandchildren Alexandra Fabrikant, and husband, Eric; Samantha Carroll, and husband, Brendon; Michael Katzenberg, and wife Meredith; Adam Katzenberg; Andrew Katzenberg; Isabella Katzenberg; Harris Mufson and wife, Michal; Brett Mufson and wife, Alexa; Whitney Shashou and husband, Alexander; Alexander Saslove; Jacob Shulman and wife Amanda; Amanda Shulman; Sydney Shulman; Jonathan Shulman; and great-grandchildren Payton Carroll, William Carroll, Georgia Carroll, Caroline Fabrikant, James Fabrikant, Charlotte Fabrikant, Rowan Mufson, Julian Mufson, Cy Mufson, and Dean Mufson. The funeral will take place on Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El of Palm Beach (190 N County Rd, Palm Beach). Additional details regarding shiva will be communicated as they become available. Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County (1 Harvard Circle, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409) or the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (220 East 42nd St, New York, NY 10017). Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019