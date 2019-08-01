|
|
Fields, Barbara L.
Barbara L. Fields, 82, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on July 30, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Mitchel and Beatrice Landau, she is survived by her husband of 63 years, Fred Fields. Also left to cherish her memory are her children, Derek (Rebecca) Fields, Ruth Gatling, and David (Robin) Fields; grandchildren, Sara and Jesse (Cambria) Gatling, and Dov (Dana), Noah, Adina, Mitchel, and Jeremy Fields. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Temple Judea, 4311 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. Memorial Donations may be made to Hadassah Hospital, Jerusalem (https://secure2.convio.net/wzoa/site/Donation2?df_id=2261&2261.donation=form1&s_src=nav&s_subsrc=DonateDropdown). Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation Society, North Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019