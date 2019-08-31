The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
Beth Israel Memorial Chapel
5808 West Atlantic Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33484
561-499-8000
Barbara Levine

Barbara Levine Obituary
Levine, Barbara
Barbara Levine (Rudnick) of West Palm Beach on August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip T. Levine. Devoted mother of Margaret L. Antine and her husband, Marc, of Venice, FL, and Stephanie Levine of Bloomfield, CT. Cherished grandmother of Gregory Antine and his wife, Amy-Alexis of Atlanta, GA and Matthew Antine of Fairfax, VA. Funeral services were private. Remembrances may be made to Temple Israel of West Palm Beach, 1901 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
