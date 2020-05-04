Barbara Lucille Murray
Murray, Barbara Lucille
Mrs. Barbara Lucille Murray, age 79, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Windsor Health and Rehab Center in Starke, FL. She was born in Bradford, PA to the late John and Agnes (Kearns) Rose. Prior to her retirement she had worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for a doctor's office. She was a Catholic and a President of the PTA at Verplanck Elementary School in Manchester, CT. She also enjoyed cooking, was a Girl Scout Leader, avid bowler and like playing Bridge and Mahjong. Barbara spent many years supporting her family's weekend hobby of motorcycle racing in New England and Florida. After retiring they lived in Blairsville, GA. Barbara had a special way of making everyone feel welcomed at their home. She is survived by her husband of 60 years William M. Murray, Jr. and their two daughters Connie Murray (Kenny Hall) of Keystone Heights and Donna Wilson (Nolan) of West Palm Beach. She was lovingly called "Grammie" by her grandchildren Allison Meese, Austin Wilson, Amanda Hall and Courtney Hall, great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Brendan, Rylan, Aidan and Brantley, a great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Girl Scouts of America.
Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656 (352) 473-3176 www.jonesgallagherfh.com

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation
340 East Walker Drive
Keystone Heights, FL 32656
(352) 473-3176
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
