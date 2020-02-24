|
Love, Barbara Morrison
Barbara Morrison Love passed away at her home on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of sixty eight. Born on March 3, 1951, Barbara was daughter of long time Delray residents Mr. and Mrs. James Luther Love, Jr., who owned the familiar Love's Drug stores in Delray Beach. With an infectious laugh and an enormous heart, Barbara was a cherished sister and devoted aunt.
She is survived by her loving sister Andrea Love Goodman, brother-in-law John Goodman, niece Ashley Love Barnard, nephew-in-law Cameron Barnard and her adoring great nephews, Carter James Barnard and Hudson Burr Barnard.
A service and celebration of Barbara's beautiful life will be held at the Cason United Methodist Church, 342 No. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444 on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2:00PM.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements. (www.LorneandSons.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020