Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
For more information about
Barbara Love
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Cason United Methodist Church
342 North Swinton Ave.
Delray Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Morrison Love

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Morrison Love Obituary
Love, Barbara Morrison
Barbara Morrison Love passed away at her home on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of sixty eight. Born on March 3, 1951, Barbara was daughter of long time Delray residents Mr. and Mrs. James Luther Love, Jr., who owned the familiar Love's Drug stores in Delray Beach. With an infectious laugh and an enormous heart, Barbara was a cherished sister and devoted aunt.
She is survived by her loving sister Andrea Love Goodman, brother-in-law John Goodman, niece Ashley Love Barnard, nephew-in-law Cameron Barnard and her adoring great nephews, Carter James Barnard and Hudson Burr Barnard.
A service and celebration of Barbara's beautiful life will be held at the Cason United Methodist Church, 342 No. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444 on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2:00PM.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements. (www.LorneandSons.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -