LASSETT, Barbara Barbara N. Lassett died on March 14, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Rutland, VT. Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P.M. Ackley in the year 1923, where she resided until her marriage to Robert L. Lassett in 1943. After he was honorably discharged from the military, they resided in Ogdensburg, NY, where he served with the Immigration and Naturalization Service, then in Omaha, NE for 17 years. There Mrs. Lassett was an active volunteer in her children's schools and in the Presbyterian Church. She spent 17 years with the American Red Cross as Chairman of Volunteers at University Hospital and as Vice Chair of Hospital Services which included 22 hospitals. She was secretary of the Volunteer Services Board and worked on Bloodmobiles at "Boys Town". After moving to Florida in 1968 she became Chairman of the Red Cross School Clinic Program with over 20 schools involved and as Chairman of Volunteens (the youth program) which placed students in day care centers, nursing homes and hospitals. She became Vice Chairman of the Office of Volunteers and later was appointed Palm Beach Chapter Chairman of Volunteers. She served on the Red Cross Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, Youth Advisory Board, Personal Committee Speakers Bureau, Disaster Committee and served one term on the Board of the United Way. In 1979, she was voted Volunteer of the Year. Mrs. Lassett was an active member of the Jupiter Medical Center, where she worked on the floor in the Emergency Room. As Chairman of the Charge Volunteers, she was on the Board of Directors, as well as the Nominating Committee. In 2005, she received the Alice Rizzo Award in recognition of her dedication and commitment to Jupiter Medical Center. Mrs. Lassett is survived by her daughter Kim Hoffman (Joseph), grandsons Stephen (Michelle), David (Natasha) and Nicholaus Hoffman (Paige) and great-granddaughter Brooklynn and several nieces. She is predeceased by her son, Robert, Jr., her husband, Robert, Sr., her daughter, Susan and her sister, Carolyn Joyce of Rutland, VT. As she wished, no services are being held. All friends of old are gone and they sadly said their goodbyes. To all the wonderful new friends, thank you for making her life interesting, fun, active and most of all for your love and concern. She wished you all happiness and joy. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 21, 2019