Nyhan, Barbara

Barbara Nyhan, 100 years old, formerly of Springfield, MA, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 at her home at The Waterford Health Center. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John Nyhan and her daughter, Nancy Vastola. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Jack Nyhan and family of Los Alamos, NM; and Christopher Nyhan and family of Austin, TX; her grandson Brian Vastola and family of Coral Springs, FL; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her devoted friend and attorney, Jim Chioffe.

Barbara was a professionally trained dancer from an early age, and studied under the Russian Ballet Master, Anatole Bourman and Leon Varkas at the Chicago Opera. She also worked with Frank Sinatra during his career. Later on, she worked at American Airlines where she met her husband, John. They traveled the world together after retirement. She was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach for 20 years. There will be a visitation at the Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 754 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 on Sunday, June 30 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM with a prayer service at 4:30PM. The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Paul of the Cross Church at 11:00AM on Monday, July 1, where she was a faithful parishioner. She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Lawrence, MA. The family would like to thank the staff at The Waterford for their kindness and care for Barbara. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 29 to June 30, 2019