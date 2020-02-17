|
McDaniel, Barbara Pierri
It is with great sadness the family of Barbara Pierri McDaniel announces her passing on February 14, 2020 at 77 years. She had struggled long and hard with medical problems, but now she is at rest with her parents and other family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer, her sister, Gloria (Bill), niece, Sharon (Chad), and nephew, Stephen. She is beloved by her great-nieces, Audrey and Emily. Barbara was always a free spirit who did things "her way." She was an artist, a gardener, a singer, a cake decorator and best friend. She shared her talents with all. She loved her pets and counted them as her children also. A graveside service will be held at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461 at 3:00PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, 3100/3200 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020