Strahan, Barbara
Barbara Strahan, 62, passed away July 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Arthur Strahan ll, son Arthur (Malenie)Strahan lll, daughter Barbara J. Strahan, grandsons Mikaelob Strahan, Theodore Strahan, brothers Paul (Mary) Bagley, Earl (Judith) Bagley, Jr., sister Ella Diane (Richard) Meeks-Abely, and many loving nephews, nieces and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Mildred Bagley, sisters Cynthia Thomas and Deborah Bonham.
Barbara was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and served in the Palm Beach Canal congregation.
Her funeral date has not been set.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
