1/1
Barbara Taillefer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taillefer, Barbara
On Friday, September 11, 2020, Barbara Jean Taillefer found eternal peace surrounded by her loving family at home in Schertz, Texas. Barbara was born on January 25, 1940 in Langley Field, VA, a daughter of Robert and Marion Dunbar, Jr. Barbara worked 20 years as a graphic artist, 6 of those as the Art Director for the Southern Florida Fairgrounds implementing and designing the annual theme for the Expo Center. Her sweet and caring nature made lasting imprints on those she graciously met and earnestly made the world a better place. Please refer to the following link for insight about her life's journey and leave a message on her tribute wall: https://www.porterloring.com/obituaries/Barbara--Jean-Taillefer?obId=18376918#/obituaryInfo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved