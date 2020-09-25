Taillefer, Barbara
On Friday, September 11, 2020, Barbara Jean Taillefer found eternal peace surrounded by her loving family at home in Schertz, Texas. Barbara was born on January 25, 1940 in Langley Field, VA, a daughter of Robert and Marion Dunbar, Jr. Barbara worked 20 years as a graphic artist, 6 of those as the Art Director for the Southern Florida Fairgrounds implementing and designing the annual theme for the Expo Center. Her sweet and caring nature made lasting imprints on those she graciously met and earnestly made the world a better place. Please refer to the following link for insight about her life's journey and leave a message on her tribute wall: https://www.porterloring.com/obituaries/Barbara--Jean-Taillefer?obId=18376918#/obituaryInfo