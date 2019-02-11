TITTONIS, Barbara Mrs. Barbara Tittonis, a resident of North Palm Beach since October 1999, passed away on Tuesday, February 5. She was eighty-seven years old. Mrs. Tittonis was born in Monnessen, Pennsylvania on December 4, 1931--the Feast Day of Saint Barbara and hence her naming. Within the next year, her parents relocated to the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, New York which would remain her home for the following sixty-seven years. Along with her younger brother Stamos, Barbara was raised in the Greek Orthodox Church Community of Kimisis Tis Theotokou, (Dormition of the Mother of God). Their family was quite active in both social and cultural activities of the time. During World War II, her father became and Air Raid Warden and her mother, a participant within the Greek War Relief. A deep respect for and love of faith, family, country and personal responsibility were instilled. After graduating from Brooklyn College, Barbara worked for the Department of Social Security Administration for a couple of years. On March 11, 1956, she married Captain Nicholas Tittonis, a Merchant Marine seaman and World Ward II veteran. They had two daughters, (1957 and 1960), who Barbara primarily raised as her husband continued to sail. She became quite an active PTA member and was also involved in a maritime organization. She loved to garden, and was often seen by neighbors in their home's front and back yards. In addition, Barbara became quite talented in making/decorating dollhouses and shadowboxes--many of which she gave as gifts to family and friends. Mrs. Tittonis is survived by her daughters: Maria (Arthur) Heliotis and Irene (Emmanuel) Kratsios; two grandsons: Peter (Ashley) Heliotis and Nicholas Heliotis; a granddaughter, Barbara Kratsios; her younger brother; nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 14 at 11:00AM; Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 110 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach. It is a Church Community in which she and Nicholas felt so blessed to have belonged. On the following day, she will be interred at the Cypress Hills Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary