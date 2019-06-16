UNSWORTH, Barbara Barbara Catoggio Unsworth, 72, of Jupiter, FL, won the brave courageous and graceful battle with Multiple Sclerosis when the Lord called her home to spend eternity with Him on May 18, 2019. Barbara was born in Lynn, MA where she attended and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School. She was married to the late Stephen Unsworth for 29 years. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Terry Bruno of Port Charlotte, FL; her three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren of Port Charlotte, FL. She was preceded in death by her sons Stephen and David Unsworth; her parents Margaret and Victor Catoggio. Barbara was a devout Catholic and from a young age aspired to be a Nun. She changed her path and was a fine executive secretary throughout her career. She had a terrific sense of humor and hardly ever complained. She loved cruises and traveling. Barbara will be laid to rest with her sons and husband in a private service at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary