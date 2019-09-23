Home

Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Barbara Veaner

Barbara Veaner Obituary
Veaner, Barbara
September 17, 1928
September 20, 2019
Barbara Horovitz Veaner passed away peacefully September 20, 2019 in Cortand, NY. Barbara was born and raised in Newton, MA, and spent the last half of her life living in Atlantis, FL where she enjoyed many friends, golfing, and the community of Atlantis. She was married to Joe Veaner, who predeceased her in 2016, for 68 years. She was a kind, warm, loving, thoughtful, generous and humorful woman who touched the lives of so many. She was a loving grandmother, mother, and friend. She is survived by her son, Dan (Karen), her grandchildren Ben (Famirka) and Allison (Hannah), and daughter Betsy Rosander (Paul), and her family. In addition she is survived by her daughter-in-law Karen who took such great care of her during her most vulnerable years, and son-in-law Paul who adored her. She will be interned alongside her husband Joe at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL, during a private family service. Please consider donations to Hospice of Palm Beach County in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
