|
|
|
Wagner, Barbara
On March 11, 2020, Barbara Cooper Wagner passed away surrounded by her loving family at home in Lake Worth, FL. She was born and raised in New Rochelle, NY. Her parents were Mary and Douglas Cooper. She graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1956. She entered Good Counsel College earning a BA in English Education. She later gained a Master's Degree in Reading Education from Florida Atlantic University. Barbara put those degrees to work for 30 years at John I. Leonard High School as an English teacher. Barbara is survived by her husband Richard, her daughters Francesca and Catalina, her grandchildren Sophia, Alexa, and Carolina.
A Graveside Service was held March 16, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. A Celebration of Life followed the service.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020