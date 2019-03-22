Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation, and Event Center
6411 Parker Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 833-4061
For more information about
Barry KEIT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry KEIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry KEIT


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barry KEIT Obituary
KEIT, Barry Barry Keit, age 83, passed away March 16, 2019. Barry was born in New York to Margaret and Bernard Keit. He was raised in California, then spent most of his life in Florida. He was passionate about enjoying his life, his family and his friends. He served our country in the US Air Force. He played drums professionally, was a fantastic SCUBA instructor, an accomplished pool/billiards player, Golden Gloves Boxer and fighting instructor. Barry was totally at home on his motorcycles and was past-president of the Palm Beach Harley Davidson Club. Barry leaves behind his wife, Shellie, his son, Joe Keit and his son's wife, Annie. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now