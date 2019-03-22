|
|
KEIT, Barry Barry Keit, age 83, passed away March 16, 2019. Barry was born in New York to Margaret and Bernard Keit. He was raised in California, then spent most of his life in Florida. He was passionate about enjoying his life, his family and his friends. He served our country in the US Air Force. He played drums professionally, was a fantastic SCUBA instructor, an accomplished pool/billiards player, Golden Gloves Boxer and fighting instructor. Barry was totally at home on his motorcycles and was past-president of the Palm Beach Harley Davidson Club. Barry leaves behind his wife, Shellie, his son, Joe Keit and his son's wife, Annie. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 22, 2019