It is with great sadness we mourn the passing of Beatrice Bergman on March 7, 2020. She lived her years fully until the age of 96, and was a very special woman with great inner strength. Up to the end of her life, her curiosity and knowledge of what was socially, politically, and economically pertinent was a part of her personae.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Edgar Bergman and beautiful daughter Nancy Lurmann. Beatrice will be sorely missed by her son Mark Bergman, granddaughter Kaitlin Van Acker and her husband Danny, great granddaughters Liv and Paige Van Acker, and son and daughter-in-law Fred and Cindy Lurmann.
Beatrice, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, later spent many wonderful years of her life in Roslyn, New York and was a member of Old Westbury Country Club, Long Island, and later, Ballenisles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She will be greatly missed by her family and many, many friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
