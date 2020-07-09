1/1
Beatrice P. Tyson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyson, Beatrice P.
"Auntie Bea", age 85, of Delray Beach, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born and raised in Delray Beach. She was a member of the Deacon Board at House of God Church, Board Member for the Sunshine Homeowner's Association, and member of EPOCH. She is survived by a loving family, husband of 62 years, Albert Tyson; one daughter, Stacey; two sons, Kevin and Lance; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends. Funeral Service 11:00AM Saturday, July 11, Sutton Chapel COGIC, 209 SW 4th Ave., Delray Beach, Elder Chris Bolden, officiating. Visitation 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, July 10, at the church. Professional services by Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler's Memorial Chapel
5301 N. Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 882-4255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shuler's Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved