Tyson, Beatrice P.

"Auntie Bea", age 85, of Delray Beach, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born and raised in Delray Beach. She was a member of the Deacon Board at House of God Church, Board Member for the Sunshine Homeowner's Association, and member of EPOCH. She is survived by a loving family, husband of 62 years, Albert Tyson; one daughter, Stacey; two sons, Kevin and Lance; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends. Funeral Service 11:00AM Saturday, July 11, Sutton Chapel COGIC, 209 SW 4th Ave., Delray Beach, Elder Chris Bolden, officiating. Visitation 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, July 10, at the church. Professional services by Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store