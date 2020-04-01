|
|
Rubin, Beatrice
Beatrice (Shubert) Rubin, 89, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. She is remembered for her wit, intelligence, wisdom, love of gardening, nature, the arts, Judge Judy, Jeopardy and crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader, and her spaghetti sauce and gefilte fish recipes were legendary. She was a loyal and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sibling and friend. Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband William Rubin, and by her parents, Harry and Sonia (Fox) Shubert. She is survived by her daughters Melissa Rubin of Miami, Roberta Rubin of Toronto, and her grandchildren Sonya, Sophia and Audrey. She was cherished by her family and will be greatly missed. Beatrice's Memorial Service was held on March 27, 2020 at Beth El Mausoleum in Boca Raton. Donations in Beatrice's memory can be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. www.lustgarten.org/donate
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020