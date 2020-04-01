Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Rubin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Rubin


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Rubin Obituary
Rubin, Beatrice
Beatrice (Shubert) Rubin, 89, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. She is remembered for her wit, intelligence, wisdom, love of gardening, nature, the arts, Judge Judy, Jeopardy and crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader, and her spaghetti sauce and gefilte fish recipes were legendary. She was a loyal and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sibling and friend. Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband William Rubin, and by her parents, Harry and Sonia (Fox) Shubert. She is survived by her daughters Melissa Rubin of Miami, Roberta Rubin of Toronto, and her grandchildren Sonya, Sophia and Audrey. She was cherished by her family and will be greatly missed. Beatrice's Memorial Service was held on March 27, 2020 at Beth El Mausoleum in Boca Raton. Donations in Beatrice's memory can be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. www.lustgarten.org/donate
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -