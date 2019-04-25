|
|
TRAVIS-COLE, Beatrice Beatrice Rosoff Travis-Cole, 105, died on April 17, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT, May 27, 1913, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Fannie (Steinberg) Goldman. Mother of Judith Shore of Denver, CO. and the late Pamela Burrow. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Funeral Services were held in Connecticut on April 22, 2019. Funeral Arrangements were in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven, CT. www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 25, 2019