Grackin, Belle-Janie
Rabbi Janie Grackin was born February 20, 1949 in New York, NY and passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019 in Palm Beach County, FL. She was 70 years old. Janie was a vibrant personality that lit up the room and brought joy and energy with her wherever she went. She was a passionate master storyteller, a leader beloved by her community, and a devoted mother. She lived for international adventure, travelling around the world with a cup of Starbucks in her hand. Janie had a way of making small moments into special experiences and adding her own pizzazz and flair to everything, from her funky style to her iconic Passover seders. Rabbi Janie's programs would not only inspire and educate - they would shake up tradition and open you to new ways of celebrating Judaism. She lived by the Jewish principle of Tikkun Olam - "healing the world" - with her years of service to the HIV/AIDS community and the ways she empowered women to tell their stories and speak their minds. She is survived by her daughter Megan Ford, sister Anandi Grackin, cousin Alice McNamara, friends Rick and Stephanie Ford, her adored nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends and extended family. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 1 at 2:00PM at Temple Israel, 1901 N Flagler Dr in West Palm Beach, FL and will be streamed live on the Temple Israel, West Palm Beach Facebook page. Donations can be sent to ORT America and Compass LGBT+ Community Center.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019