To the regret of friends and family, Ben Cohen passed away on December 21, 2019. Ben was born August 26, 1923 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Ida and Nathan Cohen. He is survived by his daughter Elaine Cohen of Baltimore, Maryland, and is predeceased by his parents and brothers Henry, Maurice, and Samuel. During the war, Benny attended the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, graduating in 1945. He worked for the Upjohn Company and was employed in retail pharmacy for a number of years, before moving to Florida in the mid-70's. In Florida, he worked for Eckerd's and Best Buy Drugs until his retirement in the mid-90's. Many of his friends enjoyed playing tennis, and they routinely played tennis before joining to have lunch multiple times a week. For men's singles in his age group, he was the winner of the 1980 Times County Tennis Championship. He continued playing Tennis well into his eighties. A light gambler, he enjoyed playing Blackjack and would regularly attend the Palm Beach Kennel Club. For the remaining years of his life, he maintained strong and loving relations with all of his friends. His services are tentatively scheduled to be held at Star of David, 9321 Memorial Park Road, Palm Beach Gardens, on Friday, December 27 at 11:00AM in the morning. In lieu of flowers, donate to Hospice Trustbridge of the Palm Beaches in Ben's honor.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019