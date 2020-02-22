|
Howard, Benjamin J.
Ben Howard was taken from us too soon on February 19, 2020. Ben was a gentle soul who loved life and all of its people. He was an accomplished, self-taught musician who loved playing the guitar with his friends and, as a true Dead Head, he worshipped and loved The Grateful Dead and their music.
Ben was also an avid sports fan and particularly those teams from his hometown- Boston. He could quote chapter and verse about any player, from any team, going back decades.
Ben also loved all things living with a particular fondness for dogs.
Ben's departure will leave a gaping hole in the hearts of all that knew him.
Ben is survived by his parents, Allan and Mary Howard of Port St. Lucie; his sister Amy Schwartzkopf and her husband Brian along with two beautiful nieces Eva and Ainsley from Reading MA; In addition uncle Craig Howard and aunt Patty Markowitz from Orlando, as well as uncles and aunts Tony and Shirley Cimorelli, John Silveria and Lorna; Elizabeth Bremmer, and many, many cousins from both Massachusetts and Florida.
Calling hours will be Monday, February 24 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM with a service at 3:00PM at Aycock at Tradition, 12571 Tradition Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987 (772) 618-2336.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of Port St. Lucie: (https://www.hsslc.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020