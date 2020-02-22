Home

Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
(772) 618-2336
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
View Map
Howard, Benjamin J.
Ben Howard was taken from us too soon on February 19, 2020. Ben was a gentle soul who loved life and all of its people. He was an accomplished, self-taught musician who loved playing the guitar with his friends and, as a true Dead Head, he worshipped and loved The Grateful Dead and their music.
Ben was also an avid sports fan and particularly those teams from his hometown- Boston. He could quote chapter and verse about any player, from any team, going back decades.
Ben also loved all things living with a particular fondness for dogs.
Ben's departure will leave a gaping hole in the hearts of all that knew him.
Ben is survived by his parents, Allan and Mary Howard of Port St. Lucie; his sister Amy Schwartzkopf and her husband Brian along with two beautiful nieces Eva and Ainsley from Reading MA; In addition uncle Craig Howard and aunt Patty Markowitz from Orlando, as well as uncles and aunts Tony and Shirley Cimorelli, John Silveria and Lorna; Elizabeth Bremmer, and many, many cousins from both Massachusetts and Florida.
Calling hours will be Monday, February 24 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM with a service at 3:00PM at Aycock at Tradition, 12571 Tradition Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987 (772) 618-2336.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of Port St. Lucie: (https://www.hsslc.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
