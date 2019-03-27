WEINBERG, Berenice Berenice Suchoff Weinberg died peacefully in her home on March 9, 2019. Born February 16, 1913, she had attained 106 years of age. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable M. William Weinberg, former president of the Palm Beach Town Council. She leaves behind daughters Elizabeth Stewart and Paula Sabloff, their husbands, Elizabeth's children Amy Verrall, Jonathan Stewart, and Daniel Stewart, and Paula's children Joshua Sabloff and Saralinda Sabloff Salasko. Berenice truly loved her children and grandchildren. She also had the joy of knowing six and one-half great-grandchildren (one on the way). A member of the first graduating class of Brooklyn College (1934), Berenice was always proud of her biology degree although she identified herself as a homemaker. It led her to support Planned Parenthood and several scientific organizations. It also gave her the basis for enjoying being a life-long learner. No flowers, please. Instead, please send contributions to Berenice's favorite charity, the Weizmann Institute of Science. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary