Coryer, Bernard
Bernard "Bernie" Coryer, age 99, formerly of Leisureville, Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away on October 6, 2019.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, corner of US Hwy. #1 & NE 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach. The Committal Service will be held at 9:30AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida.
