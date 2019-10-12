Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
1622 N.E. 4th Street
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
1622 N.E. 4th Street
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View Map
Committal
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
South Florida National Cemetery
Lake Worth, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Coryer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Coryer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Coryer Obituary
Coryer, Bernard
Bernard "Bernie" Coryer, age 99, formerly of Leisureville, Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away on October 6, 2019.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, corner of US Hwy. #1 & NE 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach. The Committal Service will be held at 9:30AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida.
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now