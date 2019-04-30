BRENNAN, Bernard Francis Bernard Francis Brennan, VMD of Hobe Sound, FL died peacefully at age 97, April 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends following a stroke on April 16, 2019. Born in Plainfield NJ, the youngest of three sons of Irish immigrants, Martin Brennan and Elizabeth O'Shea. Bernie was a true gentleman who inspired all who knew him with his patience, kindness, humility and humor. A graduate of University of South Dakota and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (1946), he began his veterinary practice in Aiken, SC. He moved to Westbury NY in 1953 establishing an equine practice at Roosevelt Raceway where he was supervising veterinarian and opened a surgical hospital. Dr. Brennan was an active member of the American Association of Equine Practitioners since its founding in 1954 and served as its President in 1979. He held leadership positions in both New York and New Jersey State Veterinary Associations. Bernard was a long standing member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed sports both as an athlete and an avid sports fan, especially horseracing, football and baseball. He loved golfing and gardening and was member of the Lost Lake Country Club in Hobe Sound, FL. He is mourned by his surviving children Barbara, Elizabeth (Robert) Wentzell, Bernard F. Jr., Mary Christine (Bruce) Hagy, Michael (Gayle), Patrick, Nancy, and Brian (Amanda) as well as 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Florence and three daughters, Constance, Theresa and Maureen. Visitation Thursday, May 2 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 7:00PM to 9:00PM. Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY 11590. Mass of Christian burial at 11:00AM, Friday, May 3, St. Brigid's Church, 75 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY 11590. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. A Memorial Mass at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal HWY, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00AM. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to , 1-800-822-6344, (stjudes.org), American Association of Equine Practitioners Foundation, 1-859-233-0147 (aaepfoundation.org) or Knights of Columbus, Council 10718, PO Box 39, Hobe Sound, FL 33475. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary