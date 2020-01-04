Home

Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Bernard Jack Kune

Bernard Jack Kune Obituary
Kune, Bernard Jack
On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Bernard Jack Kune, of Boynton Beach, FL. Beloved husband of Faith Levine Solomon Kune and the late Minna Kune. Loving father of Sandra Lavet, Cheryl (Jack) Cronin and Jeffrey Kune. Cherished grandfather of Max and Sophie Lavet and Zachary, Nathan and Aaron Cronin. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00AM at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or to the Jewish National Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
