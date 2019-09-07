|
Korol, Bernard
Dr. Bernard Korol, of Frederick, MD, died on May 20, 2019, at 90 years of age, surrounded by his close family during his final days. He was an accomplished pharmacologist, innovator and educator, but would want to be remembered most for his true calling, as a husband, father of three daughters and doting grandfather.
Bernard was known as "Bernie" to most, but "Bunky" to his beloved wife of 67 years, Leona "Lee" Gardner Korol.
Bernie was born on February 2, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the younger of two children born to Rafael "Ralph" Korol and Helen (Och) Korol.
He attended Roosevelt College in Chicago, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. Roosevelt College had been chartered in order to protect and enshrine the inclusion of minorities, immigrants, and women in the student body. Bernie was one of the first graduates of the school.
Bernie then received his master's degree from the University of Chicago, which is where he met his soon-to-be wife, Lee. In 1956, he completed his dissertation at McGill University, a study of the relationship between the heart, blood flow and potassium. He was awarded a doctorate in pharmacology.
Bernie went on to a lengthy and an esteemed career, first in industry and then teaching biology and pharmacology at St. Louis University School of Medicine and conducting research at the VA. Ultimately, he created a research and development company called Enquay Pharmaceuticals, for which he developed a keen interest and specialty in slow-release delivery systems for topical medications. He held several patents for his work, including bandages capable of releasing medication over extended time periods, thereby reducing the need to change the dressing. This development had important applications especially for burn victims.
Bernie and Lee retired to Highland Beach, FL, in 1987. They realized quickly that they were not the typical "retirement types." A zest for adventure and learning meant Italian classes and art classes, volunteer teaching positions at Palm Beach Community College and trips to Africa, Asia, and Europe.
Friends told them to slow down, but Bernie and Lee went in the other direction, purchasing a franchise in Little Scientists, a program that offered a hands-on approach to teaching science to children. Well into their 70s, they taught hundreds of children at public and private schools in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
Bernie had an easy, barrel-chested laugh and great comic timing. He was a notorious practical joker, calling his grandchildren each April Fool's Day to deliver the snow report from South Florida. He loved the outdoors, particularly family walks through the Wakodahatchee Wetlands and the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, both in Florida. But Bernie always maintained a love for Chicago as reflected in his lifelong following of the Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, and White Sox.
A child of Eastern European immigrants and of the Depression, he identified with the working class and had strong progressive political leanings. He wept the night Barack Obama was elected, having believed that he would not live to see the election of an African American president.
Bernie was also full of song. He sang constantly: Selections from musicals, such as Ol' Man River and Show Boat; at the Symphony; while videotaping his grandchildren's school musicals, loud enough that on the video, his was the only voice that could be heard; the birthday song and other holiday songs, in full-throated harmony.
Bernie was predeceased by his brother, Marvin Korol, and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Lee; his three daughters, Rhonda Korol, Mindy Korol and Donna Korol; his grandchildren, Oriana Korol, Alyssa Korol, Zachary Korol-Gold and Scott Gold (Dana Calvo); his great-grandchild, Annabel Calvo Gold; and his sons-in-law, Paul Gold and Omar Johnson.-This realm – family – was Bernie's true passion.
Donations may be made in Bernie's name to the following organizations: The Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge: https://loxahatcheefriends.com/contributions/contributions.shtml
The Wakodahatchee Wetlands: http://discover.pbcgov.org/waterutilities/Pages/Wetlands.aspx
The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration: https://www.theaftd.org/
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019