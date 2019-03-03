|
SHORE, Bernard R. Bernard R. Shore, age 90, of Stuart, FL, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at home with his loving family at his side. He was born on Jan. 24, 1929 in Chust, Czechoslovakia the son of the late Samuel Schwartz and Frieda Prizant Schwartz. He was a Holocaust survivor who spoke often at schools. He is predeceased by his loving wife Elaine Shore and brothers, William, Mityu and Alex. He is survived by his daughter, Fay Gordon (Craig), grandson, Joseph Gordon and son, Stewart Shore. Services were held on February 27, 2019 and was laid to rest at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 3, 2019