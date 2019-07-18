Levin, Bernice

"Nikki" Bernice Levin, 95, of Palm Beach, passed peacefully on July 8, 2019 surrounded by devoted daughter Deborah Faith "Lexye" Aversa and her loving son Bruce Robert Levin. Nikki embodied beauty inside and out, caring selflessly for others, radiating the elegance and humility of a truly great lady. Born March 26, 1924 in Great Neck, NY, she was a successful career woman in NYC, even assisting film director Louis Derochemont. On a weekend outing, Nikki met her soulmate, Abraham "Al" Levin, wed in 1949, settling in New Britain, CT and celebrated 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2004. Members of Cliffside and Sherbrooke Country Clubs, Temple B'nai Israel, they were active with Hadassah, March of Dimes, and other charities. Nikki was a dedicated caregiver for her husband in his later years, and her parents Helen and Mack Schenck. She was cherished by predeceased brothers Henry Paul Schenck and Robert Leonard Schenck (WWII AF Captain, lost in Korea and awarded the Purple Heart).

She leaves behind daughter Deborah "Lexye" and husband Gianni Aversa, son Bruce and wife Gail Levin, her adoring grandchildren Danielle Ori Levin and Mac Benjamin Levin, who elevated her spirit with love and light. Nikki will be especially missed by her Palm Beach family at The Barclay; resident since 1972, she was celebrated as the "Matriarch" of the building. Nikki is now back in the arms of the love of her life Al, dancing to "their song" Embraceable You into eternity.

The Family extend their deep appreciation to the compassionate professionals at Morse Life Mack Rehabilitation Center and Trustbridge Hospice. Donations may be sent to: ISRAEL CANCER ASSO. USA, 2751 S. Dixie Highway-Suite 3A, West Palm Beach, FL 33405, MORSE LIFE, 4847 David S. Mack Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33417, or TEMPLE BETH-EL 3610 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 18 to July 21, 2019