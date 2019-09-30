|
|
Picker-Henner, Bernice
Beloved mother grandmother and great-grandmother.
Bernice touched the lives of many with her boundless acts of kindness.
Her sons and daughters Robert Tracy and Laurie Picker, Steven and Bonnie Picker. Sister Zelda. Grandchildren -Alex, Cody, Andi, Matthew, Michael, Caleb and Eli plus her great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Savannah and Jasper will miss her dearly. The family asks for donations in Bernice's memory to "Hadassah" to support her long standing support for Jewish charities.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019