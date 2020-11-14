1/1
Bernice Reichel Goldman
Bernice Reichel Goldman, of Boca Raton, age 92, passed away peacefully November 1, 2020.
Born on July 18, 1928 in Baltimore, MD she met and married Myron "Mike" Reichel at 19 years old. "Mike Reichel" became a successful orthodontist with offices in both Baltimore and Annapolis, MD. Bernice had talents in interior design, art and entertaining. Bernice and Mike had three children, Lynn Bloom (husband Alan) of Maryland, Carol (husband Ed Priore) of Boynton Beach, FL and Bill (wife Linda) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Bernice and Mike moved to Boca Raton, FL in the early 80's. Mike passed away at the young age of 61. Bernice was blessed to meet and marry Saul Goldman 10 years after.
Bernice was blessed with five grandchildren, Heather King and Marnie Connelly, Jacob Levitt, Grant and Morgan Reichel and seven great-grandchildren.
Bernice had a terrific zest for living. She loved and lived life to its fullest. She traveled the world, had an amazing flair for fashion, beauty and adventure. She will be deeply missed.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
